Taste Of The Town: Pitmaster Mel Rodriguez Bringing His Smoked Speciality To SOBEWFF Burger BashLocal pitmaster and La Trailer Texas Craft Barbecue founder Mel Rodriguez is bringing his love for barbecue to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash.

Disney's New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Opens In MarchThe Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel "Halcyon" will debut on March 1st to take guests to a 'galaxy far, far away."

Foodies Take Over Miami For 21st South Beach Wine & Food FestivalMore than 400 renowned chefs, lifestyle personalities, winemakers and others are participating.

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Honorary Chair Of First Ever Miami Padel OpenIt is not every day when you have the opportunity to go one-on-one on a padel court with a sports legend, and Wednesday, CBS4's Lisa Petrillo did just that.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Celebrates Major Milestones This Weekend At The Adrienne Arsht CenterIt’s a double celebration on stage this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Miami Police & LoanDepot Park Staff Mobilize Quickly For Ye, Formerly Known As Kanye West, Pop-Up Concert"His music, his art is more than just music to me," Ye fan Isaac Morris said.