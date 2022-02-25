MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami.
It happened Friday evening at the pharmacy near 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.READ MORE: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's Mom, Helps Others Who Know Her Pain All Too Well
CBS News Miami has learned a man with a gun approached the victim who was exiting the store and shot him twice, taking his personal property.READ MORE: Rally Held, As South Florida Residents Worry About Family, Friends Living In Ukraine
The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition. The subject is still at large.MORE NEWS: New CDC COVID-19 Guidance Eases Mask Recommendations
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 tips.