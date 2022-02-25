LATEST DEVELOPMENTSRussian forces bearing down on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:CVS Pharmacy, Local TV, MDPD, Miami News, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami.

It happened Friday evening at the pharmacy near 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

READ MORE: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's Mom, Helps Others Who Know Her Pain All Too Well

CBS News Miami has learned a man with a gun approached the victim who was exiting the store and shot him twice, taking his personal property.

READ MORE: Rally Held, As South Florida Residents Worry About Family, Friends Living In Ukraine

The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition. The subject is still at large.

MORE NEWS: New CDC COVID-19 Guidance Eases Mask Recommendations

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 tips.

CBSMiami.com Team