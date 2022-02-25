MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and six others have been injured after a car drove into diners at a Miami Beach restaurant.
According to Miami Beach PD, an elderly woman was trying to parallel park when she accidentally accelerated into the outdoor café area of the Call Me Gaby restaurant on Washington Avenue.
Investigates said the woman struck several tables, hitting seven people total.
One of the victims died at the hospital.
A 3-year-old was among the survivors. The child suffered minor injuries.
The driver was not hurt.