TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continues to drop.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported that 3,358 inpatients had COVID-19.
As a comparison, the number was 4,123 on Monday.
The new data also showed that 562 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 686 on Monday.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in late December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread across the state.
But cases and hospitalizations have steadily decreased in recent weeks.
