By CBSMiami.com Team
Man wanted for robbing Bank of America branch in Miami Beach on Feb. 25, 2022. (FBI)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Bank of America branch in Miami Beach.

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 7474 Collins Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 24, shortly before 2:00 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but nobody was hurt.

The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect has a slim build, gray hair, wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm and another on his right arm.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.

