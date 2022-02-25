Man wanted for robbing Bank of America branch in Miami Beach on Feb. 25, 2022. (FBI)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Bank of America branch in Miami Beach.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 7474 Collins Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 24, shortly before 2:00 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.READ MORE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Fundraising Ride Takes Over South Florida On Saturday
Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but nobody was hurt.READ MORE: Miami PD Announces Large Scale ‘Active Shooter Drill’ For Key Personnel On Saturday
The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect has a slim build, gray hair, wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm and another on his right arm.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade County, Florida Keys To Get New 645 Area Code