MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The number of new COVID-19 infections has dropped 65-percent in the past two weeks. Recognizing that the nation is exhausted by the pandemic, the Biden administration is telling most Americans they can start leaving their face masks home.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19,” said Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC says it’s switching to a new metric to determine when face masks are recommended in indoor public settings, depending on COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity. The CDC’s website includes a list of US counties and their current COVID-19 levels.

The most recent guidelines recommended masking for roughly 95-percent of the country. With the new policy, it’s now closer to 30-percent in areas with a potentially high burden on health care systems.

In areas with “high” levels, the CDC does advise wearing a mask in public indoor settings, including schools. In areas with “medium” levels, the CDC advises talking with your doctor about wearing a mask if you’re at increased risk for COVID-19. In areas with “low” COVID-19 community levels, there is no recommendation for mask wearing.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties are all listed as “medium” level counties on the CDC website.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that COVID-safety policies related to masking, hospital reporting and employee testing will be lifted, as the County transitions from ‘crisis mode’ to ‘safety mode.’

At all levels, the CDC recommends people get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested if they have symptoms.

The CDC also notes that anyone who wants to wear a mask should continue to do so.

The shift comes as a new Lancet study confronts the tragic toll of the pandemic. More than 5-million children worldwide have lost a parent or caregiver to the virus.

The administration’s newest roadmap says COVID-19 is here to stay but may join the ranks of other viruses like the seasonal flu which continue to threaten lives but without throwing the nation into crisis.