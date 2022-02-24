MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida drivers have a new entrance ramp to the Florida Turnpike from the Dolphin Expressway.
Thursday morning, Turnpike officials opened the new entrance ramp to the southbound lanes of the Turnpike from the westbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836.
The new ramp is accessible from the designated left lane on the Dolphin Expressway.
Access to SW 8 Street/US 41 is not available from this new ramp.
Westbound Dolphin Expressway drivers can still access southbound Florida’s Turnpike and SW 8 Street from the existing ramp from westbound Dolphin Expressway to southbound Florida’s Turnpike.
In addition, there are now additional southbound lanes open on the Turnpike from the Dolphin Expressway to Bird Road/SW 40 Street to increase traffic flow through this busy area.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution and follow the posted signage.