MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new alcohol ban on South Beach just in time for spring break.
Miami Beach city commissioner's voted Wednesday night to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7th and March 21st.
This change applies to all businesses south of 16th Street.
After the two popular weeks, the alcohol sale cut-off time will return to 5 a.m.
The new law comes after last year’s spring breakers forced the city to impose an 8 p.m. curfew due to public disorder and clashes with police.