Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Alcohol Sales, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new alcohol ban on South Beach just in time for spring break.

Miami Beach city commissioner’s voted Wednesday night to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7th and March 21st.

READ MORE: South Florida Sending Essential Supplies To Help Ukrainian Refugees

This change applies to all businesses south of 16th Street.

READ MORE: Sky-High South Florida Rents Forcing Many To Make Extremely Difficult Decisions

After the two popular weeks, the alcohol sale cut-off time will return to 5 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Jamaican Police Officer Accused Of Smuggling Cocaine; Officials: 90 Pellets Found Inside Body

The new law comes after last year’s spring breakers forced the city to impose an 8 p.m. curfew due to public disorder and clashes with police.

CBSMiami.com Team