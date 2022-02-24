MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and six others have been injured after a car drove into diners at a Miami Beach restaurant.
According to Miami Beach PD, an elderly woman was trying to parallel park when she accidentally accelerated onto the outdoor café area of the restaurant.
Investigates said the woman struck several tables, injuring seven people total. One of the victims died at the hospital.
No word on the conditions of the other victims.
Washington Avenue between South Pointe Drive and 1 Street is closed off as police investigate.
