LATEST DEVELOPMENTSUkraine says it's fighting a "full-scale" Russian invasion on three fronts
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and six others have been injured after a car drove into diners at a Miami Beach restaurant.

According to Miami Beach PD, an elderly woman was trying to parallel park when she accidentally accelerated onto the outdoor café area of the restaurant.

READ MORE: Juvenile Records Expungement Backed In House

Investigates said the woman struck several tables, injuring seven people total. One of the victims died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Rain Chance Goes Up This Weekend

No word on the conditions of the other victims.

Washington Avenue between South Pointe Drive and 1 Street is closed off as police investigate.

MORE NEWS: 3 Hospitalized After Near Drowning Incident At Hollywood Home

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team