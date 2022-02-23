MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – After three years, the world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is expected to depart from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage next month.
The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
They will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a ten-deck high zip line, a poolside movie screen, and what is known as the tallest slide at sea.
The voyage from South Florida begins on March 4, 2022.
The ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in may.
