MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police investigators need the public’s help to find out who may have injured and shot a dog named Chulo.
Miami-Dade County Animal Services said they responded to a report of an injured dog at NW 15 Ave and 38 Street, where they found the dog unable to stand and with bite wounds in various stages of healing all over his body.
Upon further examination, a veterinarian found pellets in his chest consistent with having been shot by a pellet or BB gun.
Chulo is currently under veterinary care due to the severity of his injuries.
Animal Services is working with Crimestoppers and asking for the community's help to find out what happened to Chulo so that the perpetrator can be held accountable.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.