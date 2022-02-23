TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Senate has confirmed Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s surgeon general.
The controversial appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis was along a straight party line vote with all Democrats voting against Ladapo, calling him unqualified and dangerous.
Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for governor, released the following statement on Ladapo's conformation:
"As I've said before, I believe Dr. Ladapo is an anti-science quack who doesn't belong anywhere near our state's Surgeon General office, let alone running it. But now that he's been confirmed, it's my sincere hope that he and Governor DeSantis choose to focus on saving lives and preventing unnecessary illness instead of continuing their absurd promotion of conspiracy theories and opposition to proven public health measures — but I'm not going to hold my breath."
