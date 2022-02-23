MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A South Florida gas station clerk is speaking out after shooting the man who attacked him Tuesday night while on the job.

“I am a man, I’ve got to fight back,” the clerk told CBS4 News.

The clerk was back on the job just one day after shooting his attacker.

“If anybody try me like the dude tried me yesterday, I will do that,” said the clerk.

In new surveillance footage from Miramar PD, you can see a man in a hoodie sneak up on the clerk from behind before throwing him to the ground.

The two begin to tussle until the clerk pulls out a gun from his waistband and shoots the man.

“Somebody comes to beat you up, try to kill you, so what are you going to do?”

The suspect who survived has been identified as 34-year-old John Philippe.

Police say he ran two blocks away from the gas station along Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport

to get help before the cops were called.

He’s been charged with burglary and burglary with assault.

Police say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit.