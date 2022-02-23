MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Foodies around the world are descending on Miami this weekend for the 21st South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

More than 400 renowned chefs, lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and others are participating.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University to support future leaders in the hospitality industry.

The festival has raised more than $31 million for the school since its inception.

More than 60 thousand people are expected to visit the highly anticipated annual foodie fest which features more than 70 events with the help of more than 1,200 student volunteers.

Highlights of the event, which runs from February 24 through February 27 include:

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE hosted by Guy Fieri. This one-night-only event on Thursday February 24, features the iconic chef, and restaurateur taking guests on an immersive culinary experience.

Friday night’s premiere event is the always popular Burger Bash hosted by Rachael Ray and José Andrés. A number of high-profile judges will decide who wins the coveted Very Best Burger Award.

Saturday is the first day of the Grand Tasting Village, beachside on 13 th Street and Ocean Drive. There are cooking demos by Food Network personalities, delicious food tastings, and plenty of free-flowing cocktails.

One of TikTok's top U.S. food content all-stars and the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef, Nick DiGiovanni, will host Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience as part of the Hallandale Beach Event Series on Saturday.

There’s even a drag queen brunch on Sunday with performances by Miami’s most beloved drag queens with special guests David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris on Sunday.

In addition to its signature events, there are also intimate dinners, family fun events, late-night parties, and brunches and lunches just to name a few.

Click here for more information and ticket information.

According to CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, the weather will stay warm & breezy through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Rain chance increases a bit Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

COVID-19 detection dogs will be used to screen festival goers at the entrance and all attendees must complete a digital health screening that requires either a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours proper to the event or proof of completed vaccination.