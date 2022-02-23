MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From the “clearest water on earth,” to ideal snorkeling spots, to sunny white-sand paradise, nine Florida beaches made the list of top 25 beaches in the U.S., more than any other state, according to Tripadvisor users.

The travel platform has just released the second of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: The Best of the Best Beaches.

Notably, Siesta Beach has been named the No. 2 beach in the US and No. 14 in the world. Travelers have been raving about the white powder sand in Tripadvisor reviews, calling it a “great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on the beach and finding sand dollars.”

While Miami beaches did not rank in the top 25 this year, Fort Lauderdale Beach came in at No. 18. Last year, it didn’t rank at all.

Here are the nine Florida beaches that ranked this year.

Siesta Beach, Siesta Key – No. 2 in the US/No. 14 in the world (up from No. 17 in the US in 2021)

– No. 2 in the US/No. 14 in the world (up from No. 17 in the US in 2021) Pensacola Beach, Pensacola Beach – No. 11 in the US (up from No. 15 in 2021)

– No. 11 in the US (up from No. 15 in 2021) Henderson Beach State Park, Destin – No. 12 in the US (up from No. 13 in 2021)

– No. 12 in the US (up from No. 13 in 2021) St. Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Beach – No. 14 in the US (did not rank in 2021)

– No. 14 in the US (did not rank in 2021) Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale – No. 18 in the US (did not rank in 2021)

– No. 18 in the US (did not rank in 2021) Treasure Island Beach, Treasure Island – No. 19 in the US (down from No. 16 in 2021)

– No. 19 in the US (down from No. 16 in 2021) Panama City Beach, Panama City Beach – No. 21 in the US (did not rank in 2021)

– No. 21 in the US (did not rank in 2021) St. Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach – No. 22 in the US (down from No. 1 in 2021)

– No. 22 in the US (down from No. 1 in 2021) Clearwater Beach, Clearwater – No. 24 in the US (down from No. 18 in 2021)

A recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 37% of Americans will take a beach trip in 2022. And as the Omicron variant cases are beginning to decline and restrictions are easing, many travelers are expected to head to these beaches over spring break and into the summer.

Here is the list of top ten beaches in the U.S.

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area: Puako, Hawaii Siesta Beach: Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park: Poipu, Hawaii Moonstone Beach: Cambria, California Kailua Beach Park: Kailua, Hawaii Driftwood Beach: Jekyll Island, Georgia Ruby Beach: Olympic National Park, Washington Cannon Beach: Cannon Beach, Oregon La Jolla Cove: La Jolla, California Ho’okipa Beach Park: Paia, Hawaii

Across the globe, here are the world’s top 10 best beaches for 2022:

Grace Bay Beach: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Varadero Beach: Varadero, Cuba Turquoise Bay: Exmouth, Australia Quarta Praia: Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil Eagle Beach: Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba Radhanagar Beach: Havelock Island, India Baia do Sancho: Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Trunk Bay Beach: Virgin Islands National Park, US Virgin Islands Baía dos Golfinhos: Praia da Pipa, Brazil Spiaggia dei Conigli: Lampedusa, Italy

According to Tripadvisor, the selections honor the locations that are the most popular among their reviewers.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards was based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers for beaches, gathered between January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

Click here to see Tripadvisor’s top 25 best beaches around the world.