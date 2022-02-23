MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters made a life-saving rescue on Wednesday.
Crews quickly attacked a fire that broke out at a Lauderdale Lakes home.READ MORE: Strain Of Avian Flu Detected In Some Florida Birds
The man who lives there said he was asleep when the fire started and was awakened by the fire alarm.
He escaped the flames with one of his two dogs.READ MORE: Former Fins Cheerleader & Cancer Survivor Johanna Torres Finds 'Purpose' Participating In Dolphins Challenge Cancer
After putting out the fire, first responders found the second pup hiding under a sofa.
He was given oxygen and water and is expected to be OK.MORE NEWS: Drawbridge Tender Fired After Dangerous Incident In Lantana
Investigators are now working to figure out the cause of the fire.