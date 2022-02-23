MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of Americans killed in U.S. traffic collisions surged during the pandemic
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, almost 32-thousand people died in vehicle crashes in the first nine months of 2021, the highest figure since 2006.
The agency said the surge in traffic deaths began in the summer of 2020.
In Florida in 2021, the state saw 304 fatalities, 169 were pedestrians and 45 were bicyclists. There was also nearly 16-thousand more hit and runs in 2021 than the year before.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported the number of hit-and-run accidents in 2021 went up by 17% compared to 2020.
Last month, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the National Roadway Safety Strategy. The plan includes reaching a long-term goal of zero traffic deaths by promoting safer speeds and expanding the availability of safety features in vehicles.