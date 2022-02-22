MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
A breezy, warm day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will be possible.READ MORE: Consumer Alert: AT&T Shutting Down 3G Network, Impacts Older Cellphones, Tablets
There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions.
Tuesdays night’s lows will fall to around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.READ MORE: Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Front Of Miami Dade College North Campus
Wednesday and the rest of the week will be unseasonably warm with highs well above normal. Our average high in Miami is 79 degrees. Highs will be near the mid-80s over the next few days with the potential for passing showers.
High pressure remains in control and will block any cold fronts from moving in during the workweek. This weekend highs climb to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.MORE NEWS: 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Close To Florida House Vote
Late Sunday night our next cold front arrives and we’ll enjoy cooler weather by next Monday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.