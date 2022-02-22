MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer. That’s the motto behind the annual Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 26.

The yearly fundraiser features four bike routes through South Florida and a run/walk 5K finishing at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Participants will be cycling a 100-mile route, a 50-mile route, a 15-mile route or a 35-mile route. The 35-mile route starts at UM’S Watsco Center.

All routes end at Hard Rock Stadium where there is a festival from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The event has already raised more than $6 million. The goal is to raise $6.4 million.

100% of participant-raised funds goes to life-saving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and all donations are tax-deductible.

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $45.5 million for Sylvester.

The DCC was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC’s purpose is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester, South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center.