MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of the people hurt in that helicopter crash in Miami Beach Saturday remain hospitalized.
Passengers Morgan Geller, a local attorney, and Rachelle Arkin are in fair condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The pilot Robert Arkin, husband of Rachelle, was released from the hospital Sunday
The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation and says it's too soon to tell why the chopper plunged into the ocean just feet from swimmers.
According to Geller’s parents, the Arkins are family friends and the three were out for a leisure flight.