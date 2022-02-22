Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By Joan Murray
Filed Under:Helicopter Crash, Joan Murray, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of the people hurt in that helicopter crash in Miami Beach Saturday remain hospitalized.

Passengers Morgan Geller, a local attorney, and Rachelle Arkin are in fair condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The pilot Robert Arkin, husband of Rachelle, was released from the hospital Sunday

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation and says it’s too soon to tell why the chopper plunged into the ocean just feet from swimmers.

According to Geller’s parents, the Arkins are family friends and the three were out for a leisure flight.