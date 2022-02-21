MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disturbing video captured a man who was randomly attacked being hit by an SUV that just kept going.

It happened at Biscayne Boulevard and NW 73 Street Monday morning.

The attack, which happened off camera, left the victim bloodied and dazed.

The victim is then seen falling into the street, getting hit by a black SUV. That driver just kept going.

Moments later, you see the alleged attacker running away too.

Blocks away, police say they found the attack suspect, Enrico Desravines.

Police say he resisted arrest.

Desravines is now charged with battery on a person over 65 and with resisting arrest.

There’s no word on how badly injured the victim is.

The hit-and-run driver is gone, but police did get the license plate.