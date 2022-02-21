FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A man reportedly shot and killed two people, and two dogs, inside a Port St. Lucie home before turning the gun on himself.
A roommate returned to the Port St. Lucie home Sunday night and discovered the dead people, according to Port St. Lucie police.
The roommate left the house and called 911. Officers responded and found three people and two pets dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators didn't immediately identify the deceased people. Officials said a 52-year-old man shot and killed a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and the two dogs and then shot and killed himself.
Detectives found a suicide note and believe depression could be a motivating factor in this shooting, according to police.