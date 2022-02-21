MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in an early morning wrong-way crash in west Miami-Dade.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a red Chevy SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road around 1:45 a.m. when he slammed head on into a Dodge sedan about a mile south of Krome Avenue.
The driver of the Chevy was taken to Kendal Regional Hospital. The driver of the Dodge died on the scene.
The northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road were temporarily shut down for the crash investigation. They have since reopened.