MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Stefano Cavinato says he was in disbelief when surveillance tape at his Coral House Italian restaurant showed the same man returning to his business to burglarize it.

Cavinato says he broke in to his restaurant at 1762 Coral Way less than three weeks after he was first victimized.

“The first time I was surprised, but this time this was unbelievable,” Cavinato said to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, who also obtained exclusive surveillance tape of the burglary.

“I can’t believe he came back,” he said. “I thought he would be scared. We were surprised because of all the police involvement and everything. We know that this is a very good neighborhood and there are no problems. This guy likes us. I feel kind of insecure and violated because the first time it’s an accident but twice, this guy could be dangerous.”

CBS4 first showed you how the same burglar broke in to the business at 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, stealing $1,000 and a safe after rummaging through the cash register. He was there for 10 minutes.

Cavinato says last Friday he broke in at 3:37 a.m. through the same front window, but he was only there for three minutes as an alarm went off.

“He went through the register and drawers but he didn’t get anything this time because there was no money there and he didn’t steal anything. Hopefully that will give him a reason not to come back,” said Cavinato.

“We have never sent this person before,” said Cavinato. “He is an older man, you know, kind of short and wearing a light colored baseball cap and a fancy shirt. I hope someone will recognize him and call police so we can put an end to this. It would be nice if he was caught. I think he looks professional because of the way he was in and out.”

Cavainato says he likes doing business in the Coral Way area but he also says it has been a challenge during the pandemic. He says he first opened in March of 2020 but was forced to shut down for months after just three days because of the pandemic.

A Miami police spokeswoman has called him “quite brazen” and now detectives are investigating both cases. They say there has not been an unusual spike in such burglaries in the Coral Way area.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or the Miami Police burglary unit at (305) 603-6030.

Police have said it is a good idea for business owners to have surveillance cameras because the videotape can help detectives. They tell owners that if they suspect their business has been burglarized, to not touch anything and do not wander around their business because that can contaminate the crime scene. They should call police immediately, which is what Cavinato did.