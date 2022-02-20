MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Sunday and it’s feeling less humid across South Florida. Seasonable temperatures for this afternoon with highs topping the upper 70s.

As the northeast wind remains breezy today, 15 to 20 mph, that will help to keep the clouds around and bring stray sprinkles across the area.

President’s Day will be nice with an easterly wind and just a few showers that will glide along the breeze and across parts of South Florida.

Otherwise, South Florida will get to enjoy partly sunny skies throughout Monday with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees.

A similar forecast is in store for Tuesday with passing showers and an east breeze, highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures are on the climb for the rest of the week. By Wednesday, the wind will be light and there will be more sunshine. This will help afternoon highs to reach the mid-80s.

That’s at least five degrees above normal.

A stable weather pattern lasts through the rest of the week with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies through the following weekend.