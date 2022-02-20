Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami PD is working to figure out what led to two men being stabbed.

It happened overnight along NW 60 Avenue just off W Flagler Street.

Police said the two male victims were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

