MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators have removed the helicopter crash wreckage from Miami Beach.
The chopper came crashing down Saturday into the water near Ocean Drive between 9 and 11 Street.
Miami Beach police say three people were on board.
Two of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The third walked away without any injuries.
It’s unclear what may have led to the crash.