Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Helicopter Crash, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators have removed the helicopter crash wreckage from Miami Beach.

The chopper came crashing down Saturday into the water near Ocean Drive between 9 and 11 Street.

READ MORE: Two Men Hospitalized After Double Stabbing In Miami

Miami Beach police say three people were on board.

READ MORE: FDLE Investigating After Deadly SWAT Situation In Margate

Two of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The third walked away without any injuries.

MORE NEWS: AAA Study Finds Some Self-Driving Tech Is Better Than Others

It’s unclear what may have led to the crash.

CBSMiami.com Team