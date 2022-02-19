MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has just introduced their new main jersey for the upcoming Major League Soccer season.

The pink jersey, also known as ‘The Heartbeat Kit,’ was inspired by and designed for the fans of Inter Miami CF, team officials said.

“The perfect way to launch the 2022 MLS season is to unveil our kit in honor of La Familia and the tremendous support our fans give us every day,” said Inter Miami CF CEO and Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “Every detail of our club’s primary jersey for the next two seasons is a testament to our gratitude for the supporters – the heartbeat of Inter Miami CF.”

This one’s for you…The Heartbeat Kit 💓 Introducing our 2022 #InterMiamiCF Primary Jersey Learn more here: https://t.co/gMQuZ3xqg4 pic.twitter.com/EnXCCmUE1A — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 19, 2022

On the back of the neck of jersey, there is an inscription that reads “Libertad Para Soñar” (Freedom to Dream).

“This jersey represents our fans who are the heartbeat of the club,” added owner and President of Soccer Operations, David Beckham. “It is an expression of our love for the city of Miami and our incredible supporters, and it is extra special to me because it features my Freedom to Dream tattoo beneath the collar.”

The jersey is now available for purchase at the MLSstore.com.