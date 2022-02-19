MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a helicopter crashed near Miami Beach swimmers on Saturday afternoon.

The helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 1:20 p.m., between 10TH and 14TH Streets, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Video released by the Miami Beach Police Department showed the aircraft losing altitude and splashing down near the shore.

Authorities said there were three people on board. Two of the occupants were transported to Jackson and were in stable condition, Miami Beach Police said.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

Twitter images showed part of the helicopter sticking out of the water, as beachgoers looked on.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.

Police had closed off the area while the investigation was being conducted.

No other injuries had been reported.

It is unclear what may have caused the chopper to go down.