MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed Saturday the death of an inmate who passed away during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution.

It happened Monday, February 14, and while initial details surrounding the death were not clear, correction officials said they have immediately taken “action to support a full investigation and ensure inmate safety.”

Those actions include placing 10 officers on administrative leave. Additionally, they said one officer had resigned.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the inmate’s death.

Here are the measures the department said it has taken to aid in the investigation:

• FDC immediately notified the Office of Inspector General and the Florida Department Law Enforcement.

• Secretary Ricky Dixon and agency leadership immediately traveled to Dade Correctional Institution following the incident to assess the facility and to direct immediate action.

• While the investigation is currently ongoing, Secretary Dixon and agency leadership have taken administrative action.

• Shortly before the incident, the Dade Correctional Institution warden was replaced, and the new warden is conducting a holistic review of facility operations.

Officials said that they would not be identifying the victim or those involved at this time, since this is an “open and active investigation.”

Secretary Ricky Dixon released the following statement:

“As Secretary, I will be unwavering in my support for staff who perform their jobs with respect and integrity, but I will also be unrelenting in disciplining staff who act outside of the ethical standards of our profession; they will be held accountable for their actions, up to, and including criminal prosecution.”

“Although this is an open criminal case, I have been in close contact with FDLE and have placed those who had close contact with the inmate on administrative leave. We will continue to work in close cooperation with FDLE.”