MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Brentwood Elementary School student is accused of bringing a gun to school where she made threats to staff, according to police.
Brenzina Jones, 35, was at the Miami Gardens school Thursday to meet with the school’s principal, according to the arrest report.READ MORE: Helicopter Crashes Near Miami Beach Swimmers, 2 Transported To Jackson In Stable Condition
Police said that Jones stopped at the front security desk and initiated a conversation with someone saying, “I don’t play about somebody playing with my jit, I’ll shoot this (expletive) up!.
Police said Jones proceeded to open her purse and “recklessly display the butt of ther gun.”READ MORE: FDLE Investigates Death Of Dade Correctional Institution Inmate; 10 Officers On Administrative Leave
The arrest report said she then placed the gun back into her purse and made loud verbal threats directed towards the school.
Police said the interaction was captured on the school’s surveillance video.
Jones faces several charges, including possession of a firearm at a school.MORE NEWS: Teen Arrested In Death Of Woman Found Inside Vehicle At Pompano Beach Canal
Jones was taken into custody at her address without incident, police said.