MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced sweeping changes in her senior staff, Miami-Dade Police, and the Miami-Dade Corrections Department.

One of the most striking changes is that Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III will no longer be Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. He is being moved up to become Interim Chief Public Safety Director.

Cava said Corrections Director Daniel Junior is being moved to Miami-Dade’s Seaport to become Director of Safety and Security Enforcement. Cassandra Jones, Deputy Director of Corrections, will serve as Interim Director of Corrections. J.D. Patterson, the county’s first Chief Public Safety Officer, will be on special assignment to Corrections.

Cava also said that Ramirez will be moved up as Interim Chief Public Safety Officer overseeing the police and fire departments. She said he has had excellent results deducting gun violence and homicides.

George Perez, the Assistant Director of Miami-Dade Police, will serve as Interim Director and Assistant Director Stephanie Daniels will serve as Deputy Director, becoming the first woman in this high-ranking position in the county.

Steadman Stahl, the President of the South Florida PBA, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “I think these changes are going to be good for Miami-Dade County. In 2025 we are going to have a new sheriff that’s going to be elected to oversee the police services in Dade County so right now there is some talk of having 2 different departments with a sheriff and a Director. I think what we are seeing is the Mayor starting to put things in place for the transfer.”

Stahl said, “This is going to b better for the county. You are going to see more police officers on the streets. If they decide to split the department and have a police department and a sheriffs department that means there will be more police out there on the street and I think that is a great thing. The more officers there are on the street the safer it is going to be.”

Cava was not available to speak on camera because she announced that she has contracted COVID and is out on quarantine for at least 5 days.

A county spokeswoman said the changes take effect on March 1st and will last indefinitely. She told D’Oench that it was possible that Ramirez would one day return as Police Director.

In a statement, Ramirez said, “I will continue my commitment to serving our community to improve quality of life and safety for all our residents, visitors and public servants.”

Perez said in a statement, “I am proud to lead the fine men and women of this department and I am proud to have the opportunity to support and work together with our community to ensure a safe environment for the residents of Miami-Dade County.”

Daniels said, “I am honored and humbled to become the first female Deputy Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

The spokeswoman for the Mayor said Daniel Junior wanted to be moved to the Seaport because there is a lot of growth planned there.