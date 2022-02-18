MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some summers you may feel like you’ve been attacked by a million mosquitoes.
Now, you might have a better idea of what that actually looks like, thanks to researchers in Leon County who collected one million mosquitoes in one area of Sanibel last summer.
"We've had people call and say the mosquitoes are terrible, we got a million mosquitoes around us. So, I mean, we've heard that so often, you know. When there is that biting pressure, when the mosquitoes are around, I thought, you know, people really need to see what a million mosquitoes looks like," said Erik Jackson, Deputy Director at Lee Co. Mosquito Control
The million mosquitos weren’t collected for fun, they were collected for science.
They’re part of a project with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to see if trapping is good for more than just research, if it’s good for actual mosquito control.
"I mean, you look at this, you think it's promising but we'll see," said Jackson.
With another year of research ahead, scientists are hopeful they can take some of the bite out of future mosquito seasons.