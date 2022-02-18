MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mother Nature turns up the heat Friday with very warm highs in the low to mid-80s.
It will be less breezy as the winds have lightened up. Some showers will likely develop inland in the afternoon and into the evening.
Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 80s with the potential for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cool front set to move in late Saturday night.
By Sunday morning it will be only slightly cooler morning with lows in the mid-60s. Highs climb to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon with the chance for spotty showers.
For President’s day highs we will remain seasonable in the upper 70s and passing showers will be possible. Warmer with highs in the low 80s early to middle of next week.