MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward detectives are in search of a killer after a woman was found shot in a partly submerged car early Wednesday. An unharmed baby girl, who is not the victim’s child, was also in the car.

First responders were called to the scene off NW 10th Avenue in Pompano Beach at 2:30 a.m.

A 911 call came in and BSO says it is possible a good Samaritan pulled the woman and baby from the car before first responders arrived.

“The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. That’s when investigators learned she had been shot,” said BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright.

Coleman-Wright said investigators are piecing together a timeline to determine when and how the woman was shot.

Divers could be seen in the water searching for clues after the homicide came to light.

A tow truck pulled the white Camaro from the water mid-morning. Plastic covered the broken driver and passenger front windows.

Wednesday afternoon, BSO detectives arrived back at the scene with a K9 looking for evidence.

Travis Ross, who lives near the canal, says he went to high school with the victim.

“She was a good person and never bothered anyone,” he said.

Ross said the woman was in her early 20s and has lived in the area her whole life.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.