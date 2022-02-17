MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grieving loved ones are speaking out after a 22-year-old woman who was shot was found along with her goddaughter in a partially-submerged car in a canal in Pompano Beach.

Relatives say the infant who was in a car seat was rescued safely and has been reunited with her family. The woman, who family members identified as Jasmine Brayboy, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Her loved ones returned to the canal at N.W. 10th Ave. and 8th St. near I-95 where there is now a growing makeshift memorial for Brayboy with balloons and cards and stuffed animals.

That’s where CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with relatives and spoke with Brayboy’s aunt and father.

Her father, Thelbert Brayboy, said, “She meant a lot to the family. A lot. This happened for no reason at all that I can imagine. She was a kind loving person and this makes no sense at all. It makes no sense at all. I have not heard anything about any suspects and I don’t know why this happened. She didn’t have any beef with anyone that I know.”

Brayboy said, “This would mean a lot to me if someone came forward and helped out. What I would like to say to the public is if they know anything at all, please, please come forward and let us know. That would mean a lot to us.”

”I had 11 children,” he said. “And Jasmine had dreams. She was going to school and she wanted to be a hairdresser.”

Jasmine’s aunt, Tamara, who requested that her last name not be used, said, “This hurts. It hurts very bad. Jasmine was a very sweet person. She was a Mom to a lot of people. She was just sweet and very kind. She was a light to everyone she came in contact with.”

Tamara added, “She meant a lot to us. They really took someone who meant a lot to us from us. She was like a golden child. She was not like your average 22-year-old. She told us everywhere she went and she helped family members.”

A BSO spokeswomen, Veda Coleman-Wright, said on Wednesday that Investigators were trying to piece together a timeline to determine where and why the shooting happened. Detectives had returned to the scene late Wednesday afternoon to look for clues and evidence.

So far, BSO does not have a motive or a description of a shooter to release.

It is not known if detectives have discovered any useful surveillance tape.

Coleman-Wright also asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.