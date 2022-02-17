TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has dropped below 5,000, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
Data released by the department showed 4,920 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,208 on Wednesday, 5,336 on Tuesday and 5,502 on Monday.
Also, the new data showed that 813 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 855 on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks.
