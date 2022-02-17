MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for those responsible for a shooting on Wednesday that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near Miami Central High School. Nearly two dozen shots were fired leaving a neighborhood on edge.

“Possibly two vehicles in the area are responsible for the shooting,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Christopher Thomas.

Witnesses report seeing a vehicle parked around the block from the four men. Moments later several people ran out of the vehicle with long guns and opened fire.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to Jackson Memorial in critical condition. A third man was driven to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

As of Thursday, two of the men are still in the hospital.

Considering the shooting happened in broad daylight, police are hoping someone may have surveillance video or may have even seen something that can help track down the killers.

“Please come forward and provide your information. You can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous but we really need your information to help us solve this case,” said Thomas.