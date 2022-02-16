MIAMI (CBS4) — George Zimmerman said he’s the victim of defamation, and filed a lawsuit against the parents of Trayvon Martin, the teenager he fatally shot in 2012.

“It was definitely insult to injury,” said Tracy Martin. “It was like trying pour salt into the womb,” added the father of Travon Martin, the young African American killed while walking down the street by the neighborhood watch volunteer.

“Here we are ten years later, and you’ve already gotten away with the murder of our son and now you come up with this baseless lawsuit,” added Martin.

The lawsuit which was filed against both of Trayvon’s parents, Tracey Martin and Sybrina Fulton, as well as their attorney Ben Crump, alleges defamation and attorney David Weinstein said it claimed conspiracy.

“Zimmerman was alleging a conspiracy that involve fraud on the part of Trayvon Martin’s parents and others to defame him and part of that fraud he was alleging is that there was a witness who was reluctant to testify,” added Weinstein.

“The judge in Leon County found when he dismissed the case that there was no evidence that was presented that showed anyone defamed him and based on that, he felt that Zimmerman couldn’t succeed in his lawsuit and throughout the entire lawsuit,” added Weinstein.

The news made Martin breathe a sigh of relief.

“It’s just a relief knowing that this time that the court system wasn’t going for the foolishness and decided not to put us through reliving of the entire ordeal because that’s what we’re going to have to go through we’re going have to relive the situation over again,” added Martin.