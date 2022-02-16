MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is officially underway.

This year, the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show have joined forces to create the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which is billed as the “largest boat and yacht event in the world,” according to organizers.

“It brings over 100,000 thousand people, $1.3 billion in economic impact. One thousand exhibitors will be here so having it right here in the middle of our city in Pride Park and the convention center is awesome,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

In-water components will take place at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and IGY Yacht Haven Grade at Island Gardens.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson did the honors of cutting the ribbon to kick off the event on Miami Beach. The congresswoman has a history with the event, as the chairperson of the Congressional Florida Ports Caucus which she founded ten years ago. Wilson spearheaded the move of the Yacht Show from Broward County to Miami-Dade.

“So now it’s a part of the entire huge boat show, which is like our Super Bowl in boating and I’m pleased to have been a part of that,” said Wilson.

“That’s why they gave me the scissors to cut the ribbon,” she added with a smile.

The event runs through Sunday. Click Here for tickets and more information.