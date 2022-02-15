MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning on I-95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of NW 103 Street.

According to police, the woman’s and subject’s vehicles were traveling northbound when she was fired on and crashed on the exit ramp.

“I think it’s insane. It’s terrible. It’s heartbreaking. That could be someone’s mother, someone’s sister, someone’s aunt. It’s terrible,” said April White.

The injured woman, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade police originally said the woman had died but then received updated information that she was on life support.

“Who goes around and just shoots people?” questioned White.

The off ramp at NW 103 Street, the on ramp at NW 79th Street, and the on ramp at NW 95th Street were temporarily closed for the investigation. Traffic was diverted off the highway at NW 79th Street. This brought traffic in the area to a standstill.

Miami-Dade police said I-95 was reopened just before noon.

Since last June, there have been at least 17 shootings on South Florida highways.

“It’s very sad, it’s very disturbing. It makes you wonder what’s going through the minds of these people,” said White.