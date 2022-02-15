WEST MIAMI (CBSMiami) – West Miami Police have asked for the public’s help in finding two suspected serial burglars who they said methodically planned an operation and stole more than $3,000 worth of equipment last week from a business.

“We are very concerned,” said West Miami Police Detective Richard Menor. “We don’t know if these men were armed but this easily could have escalated if anyone tried to stop them.”

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench obtained exclusive videotape that Menor said shows one of the men on foot walking across SW 67 Avenue at 18th Street around 6:15 a.m. last Thursday on a reconnaissance mission at the business. He is seen walking around outside it and even speaking with an employee. After asking that employee about the business, he then walked away.

Menor says the next day that man returned to the business just before 12:30 a.m. as a passenger in an older model, Chevrolet Silverado that backed up to the business. The two men in the vehicle even brought their own tools to break into a vehicle and steal more than $3,000 worth of items. They then drove away. Menor says they may live in the area and he has sent out BOLOS, or be-on-the-lookout bulletins, to other police departments.

Menor said they may have struck before and he worries they will victimize other businesses.

“This is unusual because they are there for about two hours and they don’t seem to be in a rush. It is a very busy roadway, SW 67th Avenue, with vehicles going by but they take their time. They are very obvious. It is unknown if they are armed but it appears they have done this for a while. They park in front of the establishment and their tag is covered so we can’t identify them through their registration,” he said.

“One of the subjects is in his late 20s or early 30s, and is a white Hispanic male, about 5’10 to 6’ tall,” Menor added. “He is slim and about 200 pounds. There is not a very good description of the second person.”

”Usually in these cases with tools and equipment, they are pawned off or sold for a source of income,” he said. “We are eager to get them off the street because again we don’t know if they were armed but this could have escalated.”

The two owners of Lilo Tool said they did not want to comment.

Menor hopes someone will recognize the men and call West Miami Miami Police at (305) 266-0530 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous and can receive a reward of up to $1,000.