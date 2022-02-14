MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Temperatures are rebounding into the upper 70s by mid-week after a chilly start to the new week.

Monday afternoon remained cool with highs in the low 70s, but it’ll be warming up to the mid-70s by Tuesday afternoon.

The warm-up continues through the rest of the week with highs topping 78 degrees on Wednesday then rising to the mid-80s by Friday.

At the same time, overnight lows become milder each night.

High pressure is strong over the Gulf of Mexico and sliding into the southeast and mid-Atlantic. As this happens, winds in South Florida will turn out of the east later Tuesday and pick up speed.

Hazardous marine conditions are expected this week with a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in effect until at least Thursday.

The chance for showers goes up on Wednesday due to a brisk onshore flow and increasing moisture. Winds are forecast to be out of the east 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

More sunshine returns on Thursday with breezy conditions through Friday. As a southerly flow sets up on Friday, afternoon temperatures will get even warmer and possibly top the mid-80s