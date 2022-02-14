FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Monday, February 14th, marks four years since the tragedy in Parkland.

It’s a day all of South Florida and the country will never forget. Fourteen teen students and three staff members were killed that day at https://miami.cbslocal.com/tag/marjory-stoneman-douglas-high-school/.

In their honor, Monday will be a day of prayers, a day of remembrance, and a day of service.

At 10:17 a.m., the school district held a moment of silence to honor and remember those lost.

“Words cannot express the tremendous grief our students, our employees, families, school district and community have experienced as a result of the tragedy which occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018. At this time we pause to honor those we lost by remembering their names. Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Biegel, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jamie Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsey, Alex Schacter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang,” said incoming Broward Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

WATCH: CBS4 News Special Report On Parkland Ceremony

“It’s so important to know who these individual souls were. They could have contributed so much more, but their lives were cut short and we must recognize their lives had a purpose,” said Cartwright.

Florida government buildings, parks, and other facilities are flying their flags at half staff in rembrance of those who died.

The City of Pembroke Pines will hold a prayer vigil in the evening which will include music and a candlelight ceremony.

The Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center will honor the victims with a day full of wellness activities. The center was opened in 2019 to restore hope following the shooting. The wellness activities will be from noon to 4 p.m. They will also hold a candlelight ceremony and the release of 17 doves at 2 p.m.

At Riverside Elementary School, students and staff are taking part in a campus beautification project and a book bag drive.