MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) — Average gasoline prices dropped a penny during the past week but motorists could see increases resume, the AAA auto club said Monday.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Sunday was $3.46, down from $3.47 a week earlier. But it was up from $3.22 a month ago and $2.47 a year ago.READ MORE: Man's Limbs Blown Off In 'Gruesome' Lauderhill Scrapyard Explosion
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins pointed to increased oil prices as a sign that the cost of gas could rise.READ MORE: Hialeah Teen Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing Another Teen During Fight
“Pump prices moved slightly lower into the weekend, but don’t be surprised if they increase again in the near future,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Oil prices set new 2022 highs on Friday, amid concerns over how a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in sanctions on Russian oil that could make the oil market even tighter than it currently is.”
The most-expensive gas in Florida is in the West Palm Beach, Gainesville and Fort Lauderdale areas, while the least-expensive gas is in the Punta Gorda, Panama City and Melbourne areas.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres Visits His Old Schools On First Day Of New Job
(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)