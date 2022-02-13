MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl Sunday isn’t all about the game. The food is also the star. But your Super Bowl spread will cost you more this year.

The big game means big business for Prime Pizza in Los Angeles. “Super Bowl Sunday we’ll do anywhere from 100 to 120% more than a regular Sunday. So, you’re basically looking at double the volume,” says Co-Owner Zak Fishman.

Fishman says the preparation started weeks ago. They stocked up on wings and pizza ingredients because items are harder to get this year.

“Every week, if not every day, there is something that is missing from an order,” he says. It’s also more expensive. “The costs are going up, but so far we’ve been able to absorb it,” says Fishman.

Higher prices are not just hitting restaurants’ bottom lines. Fans at home are paying more for party favorites.

“It’s anticipated that we’re gonna spend 14 to 15% more on our Super Bowl items,” says supermarketguru.com editor Phil Lempert.

According to the Hass Avocado Board, 124 million pounds of avocados are expected to be sold this week. Prices for avocados are up 59% over last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Americans will spend 30 cents more a pound on the 1.4 billion chicken wings that will be eaten during the big game, according to the National Chicken Council.

Football fans are also expected to munch on 112 million pounds of chips and other snacks, according to SNAC International.

Lempert says, “As it relates to the snacks, they haven’t gone up that much. They’ve gone up about one to 2%.”

Higher prices aren’t expected to slow down spending or defeat America’s love of food. Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving when it comes to the amount of food Americans eat, according to the USDA.