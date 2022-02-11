FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two arrests have been made in an attack on a woman outside a Davie arcade.
On Saturday, January 22, surveillance cameras captured a group of three males and a female approach a woman after a verbal argument outside of ‘Of the Wall’ on State Road 84. The woman was recording it on her phone.READ MORE: Florida's Legislative Leaders Question Gas Tax Break
At one point, the female knocked the phone out of the woman’s hand and then one of the males charged her, knocking her to the ground.READ MORE: Punta Gorda, Florida Tops List Of Biggest Jump In Home Prices
The group proceeded to kick the woman’s purse, and one of the males picked up her phone and walked away.
Davie police were able to identify two of the group as Justin Friesner and Chayna Campos. With assistance from the U.S Marshalls, they were located on February 10th and taken into custody.MORE NEWS: SpaceX's Elon Musk On Megarocket Starship's 1st Orbital Flight And Mission To Mars
Both have been charged with robbery.