Miami (CBSMiami)– A cold front will bring colder temperatures to South Florida Sunday night and Monday morning. Ahead of the front we will continue to see warm weather along with spotty showers.
Temperatures start both Saturday and Sunday just below 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will be mainly over the interior Saturday and then increase Sunday afternoon as the front approaches.
Super Bowl Sunday afternoon temperatures are in the middle 70s pregame but will be falling by the end of the game as the front moves through. Skies will clear overnight Sunday as temperatures fall though the 60s and into the 50s.
Monday morning will see lows in the middle to lower 50s with a breeze making if feel like its in the upper 40s over the interior. There will be plenty of sunshine but highs are only expected to be in the lower 70s.
