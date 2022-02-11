Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By Dave Warren
Filed Under:Cold Front, Cold mornings, Dave Warren, Miami Weather, Weather Forecast

Miami (CBSMiami)– A cold front will bring colder temperatures to South Florida Sunday night and Monday morning. Ahead of the front we will continue to see warm weather along with spotty showers.

Showers develop ahead of the cold front which will move through the area late Sunday. (CBSMiami)

READ MORE: BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony: Veteran Deputy Ronald Thurston Fired For 'Egregious Actions' In Excessive Use Of Force Case

Temperatures start both Saturday and Sunday just below 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will be mainly over the interior Saturday and then increase Sunday afternoon as the front approaches.

Temperatures drop and the breeze picks up late Sunday. (CBSMiami)

Super Bowl Sunday afternoon temperatures are in the middle 70s pregame but will be falling by the end of the game as the front moves through. Skies will clear overnight Sunday as temperatures fall though the 60s and into the 50s.

READ MORE: Report: Miami Dolphins Hire Wes Welker As Team's Wide Receivers Coach

Monday morning will see lows in the middle to lower 50s with a breeze making if feel like its in the upper 40s over the interior. There will be plenty of sunshine but highs are only expected to be in the lower 70s.

The cold breeze continues Monday which will make for another cold morning Tuesday. (CBSMiami)

Another chilly morning is expected on Tuesday before the breeze turns to the northeast which will warm temperatures up in the afternoon and keep it milder overnight.

MORE NEWS: Broward Leaders Announce Project To Prevent Wastewater From Being Dumped Into The Ocean

 

Dave Warren