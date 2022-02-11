FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – An Islamorada woman is accused of pushing her sister out of a moving truck during a fight.
Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were sent to mile marker 90 after a driver witnessed a woman fall out of a truck.
The 56-year-old victim told the deputies she was arguing with her sister, 59-year-old Rita Price, and asked her to stop so she could get out.
The said her sister slowed the vehicle, punched her in the face, and pushed her out of the still-moving truck.
The witness corroborated the woman's story.
Price was found at her home and arrested. She’s been charged with misdemeanor battery.