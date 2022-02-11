FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A water main break in Pompano Beach left one neighborhood’s roads covered in water.
Friday morning the six inch man broke in the area of NE 24th Street and NE 3rd Avenue.READ MORE: BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony: Veteran Deputy Ronald Thurston Fired For 'Egregious Actions'
Chopper4 over the scene spotted water gushing up from under the road and flowing down surrounding streets.READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Beach Shooting Victim Identified As Steven Campbell
Crews were able to isolate the break and repairs are underway. Ten homes are affected by the break.MORE NEWS: 8 Years After Disappearance, Family of Missing North Miami Woman Noemi Gonzalez Desperate For New Leads
Once the repair is complete, the people impacted will receive a Boil Water Advisory that will likely be in effect for two days.