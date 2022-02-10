WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Wilton Manors police seized a cache of weapons and possible explosives at a home on Wednesday.
Police were called to an apartment in the 600 block of NE 29 Drive on Wednesday night regarding a report of found property.
What they found was numerous firearms, ammunition and alleged explosives inside the apartment.
Police temporarily evacuated residents in the surrounding area as a safety precaution, as a bomb squad and other local law enforcement assisted in the investigation.
Even the Department of Defense assisted, according to Wilton Manors police.
Once all of the firearms were recovered and secured, and the area was deemed safe, residents were allowed to return.
No other details about the seizure have been made available including any possible arrests or suspects in the case.